Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran that the country could be 'taken out in one night' as the US deadline for the Strait of Hormuz to be re-opened nears ever closer.

In recent days, the president has issued a series of threats to Tehran as the closure of Hormuz continues to see energy prices soar worldwide.

One of Trump's pleas was an expletive-laden rant on Easter Sunday, as he penned: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Trump took to Truth Social a few hours later to he would unleash 'hell' on Iran if a deal was not agreed between the Americans and Iranians by 8pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

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As the US deadline looms, Trump said during a press conference late on Monday that Iran could be 'taken out in one night' if it did not agree to a deal.

The Republican president went on to say that 'might be tomorrow night'.

The president has issued a fresh threat to Iran (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated strikes would intensify if Iran did not agree to a deal.

"Today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one," he said. "Tomorrow, even more than today."

On Sunday, Trump told reporters he would 'blow up the whole country' if Iran doesn't open the strait by Tuesday evening.

“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” the president told the Wall Street Journal.

One of many ultimatums to have come from Trump in recent days was discussed on Saturday (April 4) as the president penned on Truth Social: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT.

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

Trump has set a deadline for Iran to agree a deal (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Iran rejected a 45-day peace plan proposed by the US on Monday and is said to want an agreement to bring a permanent end to the war.

Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, told the Associated Press: "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again."

The official added that Iran no longer trusts the Trump administration following recent strikes during discussions to bring an end to the conflict.

It's believed that more than 5,200 people in the Middle East since the war began in February, including more than 3,500 deceased in Iran, according to latest figures.