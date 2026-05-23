Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

A man who has taken more than 25 drugs in his lifetime has opened up about the 'worst' reaction he's ever had, after revealing what he would tell his younger self prior to addiction.

Lucy Lurch, a 28-year-old from the Pacific Northwest, has explained how drugs 'ruined' his life after becoming addicted at a 'young age'.

Despite claiming to have tried more than 25 different substances, the YouTuber added that 'it would be way more if you count every different pill as a different drug'.

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In a recent video, Lurch ranked the drugs that had ruined his life from least to worst, with mushrooms placing bottom of the list, and fentanyl at the top.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid, roughly 100 times more potent than morphine, approved for treating severe, chronic pain in the US.

But after receiving the pain medication, patients can become hooked on the drug long after they depend on it for medical reasons.

The 28-year-old opened up about the crippling side effects of his drug addiction. (@LucyLurch/YouTube)

"It's evil, it kills you, I've lost so many people to it," he said.

But opening up about the worst reaction he’s ever had to a drug, Lurch described his experience with 'meth-induced psychosis'.

He recalled it being a 'terrifying' episode, as he added: "The world dissolves around you and nothing makes sense."

It's a serious mental health condition that can happen after using Methamphetamine (commonly known as meth), according to the National Library of Medicine.

Symptoms can include paranoia, hallucinations, delusions or irrational beliefs, extreme anxiety or panic, aggression or erratic behavior, and confusion or disordered thinking.

The 28-year-old described it as 'a real life nightmare', claiming that his addiction to drugs 'rewired' his brain completely.

He said: "I’ve always had the brain of an addict but being addicted to drugs for so long completely changes how you view and connect to the world."

"I see life very differently now," the YouTuber added.

He shared the advice he would give to his younger self. (@LucyLurch/YouTube)

Speaking about the advice he would give to his younger self, Lurch said: "I’d tell him about all the grief and hardships the drugs caused me."

"I'm happy that I'm alive to share this," he added.

The 28-year-old claimed that he is in 'recovery' but that he'll always be 'an addict'.

"I can't casually do drugs like other people might be able to, so I just stay away and if you're like me, that's a good choice to make," he advised.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.







