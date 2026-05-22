An American doctor has spoken out after being diagnosed with Ebola while treating patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it could take up to nine months before a vaccine against this particular strain of Ebola, known as Bundibugyo, is ready, after declaring the outbreak a 'public health emergency'.

WHO Chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has stated there has been 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths, but that numbers are expected to rise.

A doctor who contracted the disease while treating patients has spoken out about his experience, after admitting there was a time he didn't think he was going to 'make it'.

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Dr. Peter Stafford, a missionary with the Christian organization Serge, tested positive for Ebola while treating patients at Nyankunde Hospital in Niakunde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he has worked since 2023.

The Stafford family flew to Germany after the doctor and dad-of-four contracted the disease. (Serge)

The 39-year-old was swiftly flown to a specialist hospital in Berlin, Germany, with his family, where he is receiving Ebola-specific care among with many other patients who have contracted the disease.

As per Serge, Dr. Scott Myhre, Serge’s Area Director for East and Central Africa, who has spoken with the ill doctor, said: "Peter is continuing to show the predictable sequence of Ebola signs and symptoms.

"He passed through the first days of nonspecific symptoms (fever, aches, fatigue), and has now passed into a phase with vomiting, diarrhea, and rash."

He noted that while Dr. Stafford is 'critically ill', things are moving in the right direction.

The WHO warned that it could take nine months before a vaccine is ready. (Getty Stock Images)

Speaking from the hospital, the ill doctor said: "Before I was evacuated I was feeling really concerned I wasn’t going to make it. And now I’m cautiously optimistic."

The father-of-four has received 'two intravenous treatments that are designed to improve Ebola outcomes' while at the hospital in Berlin.

Care teams who are looking after infected patients are wearing full hazmat suits to stop the spread of the disease, and also rotate in three-hour shifts.

Speaking at today's (May 22) news briefing in Geneva, Chief Tedros said: "We are now revising our risk assessment to very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level."

Ebola is caused by infection with viruses from the genus Ebolavirus.

While it naturally resides in wild animals, primarily fruit bats, it spills over to humans through hunting, handling, or consuming infected wild meat.

The main symptoms include fever, fatigue, faintness, muscle pain, headache and a sore throat.