Experts have weighed in on just how much you should be going to the toilet and explained what is ‘normal’.

When it comes to toilet habits, most people hope that they do everything right and that their body is in tip top shape.

However, how frequently you are going can say a fair few things about your overall health.

With that said, if things do get irregular, you are going more or less, Dr Marie Edison has said it is key to speak to a doctor.

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Speaking to Metro, the doctor, who is head of medical policy at Vitality Health, said: “The key thing to remember is that you don’t need to try and force your body into a schedule, but to pay attention to how it’s behaving over time.

There are some issues where it would be best to speak to a doctor(Getty Stock Image)

“If you suddenly find yourself having much more frequent bowel movements, suffering from constipation, or experiencing symptoms like pain, bloating, or bloody or black stools you should speak to a doctor to ensure nothing more serious is going on.”

According to a 2024 study by the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB), they found that how often someone goes to the bathroom for a poo could actually have a large influence on their overall health.

One to two bowel movements a week was categorized as constipation, while three to six fell into the low-normal range. The next group, normal-high, went one to three times per day, and anything above that was classed as diarrhea.

Dr Delphine Sekri, GP at St John & Elizabeth Hospital highlighted the potential issues of having irregular bowel movements, and what that could signal.

They said, going less than once every five days may be cause for concern and ‘constipation is often the culprit.’

Speaking to the Metro, they said: “That can mean bloating, stomach aches and that uncomfortable ‘heavy’ feeling,’

Spending too much time straining on the toilet is also not good for you (Stefa Nikolic/Getty Images)

“It can also lead to piles (which usually show up as sore swelling around the back passage and can bleed) or anal fissures (small tears that can cause sharp pain when you go) In both cases, you might spot bright red blood when you wipe.”

Despite what might be normal for one person, it doesn’t mean it is for everyone. Australian gastroenterologist Professor Peter Katelaris has previously said people shouldn't worry if they're not pooping every single day.

He explained: “What is normal for one person may not be normal for another. In general, the majority of adults open their bowels between three times a day and three times a week.”