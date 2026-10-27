The 10 key swing states to watch ahead of the midterms - as AI predicts a clear winner

The US midterm elections are taking place next week in what is the first major test for the Trump administration since returning to office in January 2025.

While Donald Trump will still be in the White House come November 4, the outcome of the polling day is seen as an indication of what Americans think about the job the president is doing.

Current polls suggest the Democrats will take control of Congress, with ten key swing states pivotal to the outcome, insiders believe.

The Republican Party won the states of Ohio, Alaska, Iowa, Texas, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Mississippi, South Carolina and Kentucky at the 2024 presidential election, but things could be a bit different for the upcoming midterms.

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The Democrats are performing competitively in all of these states and they could end up being crucial results.

The midterms could see control of Congress up for grabs (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election, with 218 seats needed for a majority, alongside 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats. Republicans currently hold the majority in both chambers.

Florida and South Carolina are too close to call, according to the latest polling, while the Republican candidates in Nebraska, Mississippi and Kentucky are said to have a slender single-digit lead heading into the final days of campaigning.

Swing states are often won by a small margin of votes (UNILAD)

Speaking ahead of the election, David Hopkins, a political science professor at Boston College, said as per Reuters: "Not only is there a swing away from the Republican Party compared to 2024, but the swing actually seems to be somewhat bigger in red America than in blue America, and that's putting these states that Trump won easily very much into play."

Despite polls - and artificial intelligence - suggesting the Democrats will perform well at the midterm elections, AI seems to have placed its trust in current VP JD Vance coming out on top in the 2028 presidential elections.

A number of states are drawing particular attention (UNILAD)

AI described the 42-year-old Republican as 'the single likeliest candidate in these markets' because of several factors, including his relationship with Trump.

It added that with a base of 'voters who favour stricter immigration policies, economic nationalism, and an "America First approach"', Vance could 'inherit much of that support'.

However, AI notes that things could quickly change for the politician and his prospects of becoming president could dwindle if things like 'inflation, housing costs, or unemployment remain major concerns'.

Donald Trump will not be able to run in 2028 (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It states that Vance could be blamed for the economic problems due to his relationship with Trump and his association with the administration.

When asked if he would 'respect the results' of the midterms, Trump told reporters on Tuesday (October 27): "I will, if they're honest elections."