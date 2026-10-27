Judge rules Russell Brand is not guilty of indecent assault and has charge changed
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Judge rules Russell Brand is not guilty of indecent assault and has charge changed

He also faces three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, which he denies

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, World News, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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