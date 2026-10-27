People may be getting one of the biggest signs of lying completely wrong, expert warns
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People may be getting one of the biggest signs of lying completely wrong, expert warns

He said body language is an 'unreliable indicator' as to whether someone is lying to you

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: LADBible

Topics: Psychology, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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