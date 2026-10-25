Five red flags someone is lying to you, according to ex-Secret Service polygraph expert
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Five red flags someone is lying to you, according to ex-Secret Service polygraph expert

Brad Beele worked for the Secret Service for 25 years

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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