Five red flags someone is lying to you, according to ex-Secret Service polygraph expert

An ex-Secret Service polygraph expert who is said to have conducted more criminal polygraph examinations than any other Secret Service Agent has shared a key acronym that can help you work out it somebody's lying to you.

I know we all wish we could life like we're in the 2009 movie The Invention Lying were people can only tell the truth, but sadly that's not the case.

We've all suspected that someone isn't being truthful with us at one point in our lives, and now Brad Beeler, a former Secret Service agent of 25 years, has given some tips on how to detect if someone might be lying to you.

"The truth is like a movie reel," Brad explained on LADBible Stories. "You can rewind it, you can fast forward it, and when you hit play, you should almost get an immediate response."

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Brad Beeler was part of the Secret Service for over two decades (LADBible Stories)

He went on: "The problem is on a manufactured story, people have a hard time rewinding and fast forwarding, thinking about what the smells were, what their feelings were because it's a created situation."

Brad then explained the acronym he created, that being L-I-A-R-S.

Breaking down what each letter stands for, he said: "So the first one is latency. When I think of latency, I think of how long it takes from when I ask you a question to when you respond."

Brad broke down the acronym L-I-A-R-S (LADBible Stories/YouTube)

"The next thing we want to talk about is incongruence, meaning things don't match," he continued to say of the 'I' in LIARS.

"Have you ever talked to anybody and you asked them a question and they said yes or no? Is that a problem? Yeah, it's a problem because I feel like their body's giving away so much information where it's like, I can tell you're not being serious, you're not being genuine."

"[...] Now let's talk about avoidance. So it's not answering the question that you're asked. You're getting a response, but you're not getting an answer."

The fourth part of the acronym was 'R' for resistance. Brad described this, in regards to somebody lying, as when someone gets offended for asking you a question.

See the full interview here:

"The last thing is an S, and that's shifting vocal inflection," he explained further. "Have you been in a situation where you've ever asked somebody a question and instead of saying no, like it would have an exclamation part, they said no, like it was almost a question mark, that's a problem. That's a big time check engine light.

"If I ask my daughter, 'Did you clean your room?' [and she replies] 'yes?' that's a problem. She didn't clean your room. Sydney did not clean her room."

Basically, if someone's answer sounds like a question, there's a good chance they're not telling the truth.