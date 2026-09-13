Diagnosed sociopath says there are five characteristics people with the condition all have
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Diagnosed sociopath says there are five characteristics people with the condition all have

Kanika Batra explains how sociopaths 'need' control in all aspects of their lives, and they will act in certain ways to achieve this

Emily Puckering

Emily Puckering

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Mental Health, Features

Emily Puckering
Emily Puckering

Emily is a sub-editor at LADbible Group. With degrees in English Language and Multimedia Journalism, she works with the editorial team on LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla sub-editing and writing articles. And for those who are interested, Emily is from East Yorkshire which means she makes a cracking cuppa.

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