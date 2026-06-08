A man has opened up about what it’s like to be clinically diagnosed as a psychopath - and how his brain works.

Loic De Marie, 25, was diagnosed as a psychopath at 23 years old. His mother however, realized there was ‘something wrong’ with her son after he nearly let his sister drown at six years old, in fear of getting her clothes wet.

As per Healthline, psychopathy is not a formal clinical diagnosis in the US; however, the term can ‘refer to symptoms of antisocial personality disorder’, which include having lack of remorse and empathy.

Loic is now looking back on the signs which emerged during his childhood, as he sat down with LADbible Stories’ Minutes With.

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Loic opened up about his childhood (LADbible Originals)

Loic, who was born in Belgium, Waterloo, says his childhood was ‘really nice’. He grew up in a middle class family and says his mom was ‘really empathetic and protective’.

However, when Loic turned 7, his parents split up. The divorce was hard on his mother who turned to alcohol.

“My mom was drinking from when I was between 8 and 16,” he says. “She was aggressive, she was absent sometimes, and it had an impact on me.

“She was saying to me that I’m not her son anymore,” he recalls.

Loic then goes on to say that psychopathy ‘changes you’. Although Loic says psychopaths are ‘born this way’ due to genetics, he says his mother’s actions didn’t help.

‘I almost let my younger sister drown’

Looking back to his childhood, Loic then recalls the incident in which he almost let his younger sister drown.

“She fell into the swimming pool and I looked at her and this is something that's gonna shock some people because I was looking at her and I didn't jump into the pool. You know why? Because at the time, the only thing that matters to me was my clothes,” he recalls.

Loic’s mother then came out the house screaming, asking why he hadn’t gone into help, to which he responded: "Mum, my clothes are clean."

"What the f**k is wrong with this kid?" she screamed, which is the first time she realized he was ‘different’.

Although Loic said people would think he was a ‘f*****g demon’ to do that, he says he ‘just didn’t understand what was happening,’ but not by cruelty. “That was just feeling unempathetic to my little sister,” he says.

‘What is happening to them?’

Loic was placed with a child psychologist when he was younger, and recalls hearing about a child in his class dying in a car accident.

Everyone, including the teacher, was crying, but all he could think was: "What the f**k is happening to them?"

The 26-year-old recalls the moment as being the first time he realized that his emotions were different from others.

“One teacher looked at me in the eyes, and I’m never gonna forget this look, because that's the first time I understood that I was not like others,” he says.