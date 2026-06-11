Diagnosed psychopath reveals what he feels when someone tells him 'I love you'
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Diagnosed psychopath reveals what he feels when someone tells him 'I love you'

Lewis Raymond Taylor also revealed why he tends to 'love bomb' and why his marriage broke down

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Women of Impact YouTube

Topics: Psychology, Mental Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh