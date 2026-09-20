Woman who married death row killer explains how their relationship began and why it's not 'delusional'
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Woman who married death row killer explains how their relationship began and why it's not 'delusional'

Tiana Krasniqi married death row inmate James Broadnax in April

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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