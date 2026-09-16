Lawyer of death row inmate Christa Pike believes baby photo could save her life before execution this month
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Lawyer of death row inmate Christa Pike believes baby photo could save her life before execution this month

Christa Pike was sentenced to execution for the murder of her friend, a crime she carried out when she was just 18 years old

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Death Row, Crime

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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