Barack Obama releases statement after the death of family dog
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Barack Obama releases statement after the death of family dog

The former POTUS shared an adorable photo of Sunny, alongside a heartbreaking statement

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Ken Cedeno/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Topics: Barack Obama, US News, Animals

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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