Amanda Knox sparks backlash for 'defending' Patrick Clancy as new trial looms
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Amanda Knox sparks backlash for 'defending' Patrick Clancy as new trial looms

Patrick Clancy said 'the prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Topics: Crime, Lindsay Clancy

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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