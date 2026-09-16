Amanda Knox sparks backlash for 'defending' Patrick Clancy as new trial looms

Amanda Knox is calling for the internet to stop sending hate towards Patrick Clancy - claiming she can relate to what he's experiencing.

Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, recently said that his client 'and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign' following the mistrial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy.

During Linday's trial for the killing of their three children, Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, Patrick, who was never arrested or named as a suspect, took to the stand as a witness.

As the jury couldn't make a unanimous decision on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of their three children, the trial was declared a mistrial.

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Knox, 39, was wrongly convicted for the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy.

Now, in an essay for the Free Press, Knox has had her say on the Clancy trial.

Patrick Clancy took the stand during the trial of his ex-wife Lindsay, who was accused of killing their three children (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

'I can relate'

She penned: “Last week, Patrick’s lawyer released a statement saying the online campaign, driven by influencers and conspiracy theorists boosting their own profiles, had produced real threats to his safety and livelihood, and that police had been notified. I can relate."

Knox then continued to say that she had 'very graphic and detailed death threats' for years, as she compared her reaction from the public to Patrick's.

She said she had to seek the help of the FBI.

She then went on to write about Patrick's appearance at the 2024 Boston Marathon, in which he wore bracelets and hair bows belonging to his three children. He also had his children's names, Cora, Dawson, and Callan written on his back - in which he was cheered on by spectators'.

Knox then went on to say that that these same people 'turned against him two years later' following Lindsay Clancy's trial.

(Federico Zirilli/AFP via Getty Images)

'I know a little something about being convicted by vibes'

"Seeing this gave me flashbacks to the relentless scrutiny of my own behavior in the wake of my roommate's murder in Perugia, Italy, in 2007, for which I was falsely imprisoned."

Promoting the essay on her Instagram, she posted a picture of Patrick, along with the caption 'Leave Patrick Clancy Alone'.

"I know a little something about being convicted by vibes," she wrote.

"In my new piece for @thefreepress I write about how the internet decided Patrick Clancy was guilty based on the way he grieved and why the internet is more comfortable with a guilty man it can cast as a villain than a devastated one it can't neatly explain."

Knox was wrongly convicted for the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

However, a number of Knox's followers weren't impressed with her post.

"I follow you bc I truly believe you are innocent. The evidence didn’t point to you AT ALL. but hun, the evidence doesn’t point to her at all either… so who did it?" one user penned.

Another said: "Nah this ain’t it. Did you watch the trial?"

"With all the respect, your stories are WAY different from one another!" exclaimed a third.

"Yikes, didn’t expect this," a fourth said.

Lindsay Clancy's trial was declared a mistrial after jurors failed to meet a verdict (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Patrick Clancy said the declaration of a mistrial was 'extraordinarily painful'

Following the announcement from Judge William Sullivan that Clancy's case had been declared a retrial, Patrick's attorney, David Meier, issued a statement on the father's behalf.

"Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance," he wrote, as per Fox News.

The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure.

"The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful — for Patrick, for his family, and for all us."