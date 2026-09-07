‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ host apologizes after Lindsay Clancy betting ad sparks backlash
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‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ host apologizes after Lindsay Clancy betting ad sparks backlash

Amanda Hirsch said the post was 'completely insensitive, wrong, and out of character'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Not Skinny But Not Fat/YouTube

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Podcast

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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