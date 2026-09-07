‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ host apologizes after Lindsay Clancy betting ad sparks backlash

A podcast host has released a lengthy apology after mentioning the Lindsay Clancy trial in a sponsored betting advertisement.

Amanda Hirsch, who hosts the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, posted an ad for Polymarket on Friday, after it was declared that Clancy's trial was a mistrial.

“On Polymarket it was predicted the verdict would be Not Guilty. Are you surprised? #Polymarketpartner,” she penned - which was met with huge amounts of criticism. The post has now been deleted, and the 37-year-old has taken to Instagram to issue an apology.

“Posting about the Lindsay Clancy trial in the same breath as a brand partnership was completely insensitive, wrong, and out of character for me — I should have known better, and I feel sick that I didn’t see that in the moment,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

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Amanda issued a lengthy apology (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

"As a mom, this case has really affected me. I've been following it so closely, talking about it constantly, and feeling heartbroken over every part of it. I became so consumed by the trial that I completely lost perspective and didn’t stop to think about how grossly inappropriate it was to discuss something this tragic in that context," she continued.

“I made a terrible judgment call and I feel so awful about that. I know deleting it doesn’t erase it.”

Hirsch concluded the apology post by saying she was 'horrified by the choice she made'.

"Please know this lapse in judgement does not represent who I am as a person. I am so deeply sorry," she ended the statement.

The comments on the Instagram post have been turned off. However, at the time of writing, the post has almost 14k likes and has been reposted over 200 times.

On Friday, September 4, the judge presiding over Lindsay Clancy's incredibly emotional murder trial that has gripped the nation for the last five weeks declared a mistrial.

Lindsay Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"At this point, I'm going to declare that the jury is deadlocked, and I'm going to declare a mistrial," Massachusetts judge William F. Sullivan told the court on the seventh day of deliberations from the 12 jurors, who could not come to a unanimous decision on whether 36-year-old Clancy was criminally responsible when her three children - Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months - were strangled to death at her home in 2023.

After the announcement, Judge Sullivan thanked the jurors, who had deliberated for over 36 hours.

“Each one of you knew how long the case was going to go. You knew how difficult the case was going to be to listen to facts-wise, but still, you braced for that duty,” he said, saying he 'understands how hard everyone worked on the case'.

“I understood that you all gave everything you could, and probably more than you thought you could, and so, on behalf myself, I just want to thank you so much,” the judge concluded.

In a letter to the judge earlier in the day, the jury said that it was with a 'heavy heart' that they couldn't reach a unanimous decision.











