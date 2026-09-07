Mom who can't hold her baby because of rare ‘butterfly skin’ condition reveals first signs
Home>News>Health

Mom who can't hold her baby because of rare ‘butterfly skin’ condition reveals first signs

Ciara Burnside said her son was placed in intensive care minutes after being born in March 2026

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: PA

Topics: UK News, Parenting, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: