Warnings issued and state of emergency declared for 1.5 million people as Hurricane Lowell approaches

Hawaii has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Lowell fast approaches.

Last week, the entire population of Hawaii was told to 'prepare for the worst', after it had been recommended by the the National Weather Service (NWS) that people should be prepared for a hurricane throughout the season, which began on June 1.

Hurricane Lowell has fluctuated between category 5 and category 4, but on Sunday morning (September 6), it moved down to a category 3, with winds of 125 miles per hour. However, it has been forecasted to be at category 2 when it reaches the state on Monday evening (September 7) and early Tuesday (September 8).

It's forecast that the centre is expected to pass 170 miles west of Kauai, or 130 miles west of Ni’ihau. These areas also have tropical storm warnings.

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It has been warned that the hurricane could bring high surf, heavy rain and possible flooding.

Lowell is still classed as a major hurricane, and now, the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the alerts for Kauaʻi to a Hurricane Warning, which means that 'somewhere in that area, hurricane force winds are expected', as per FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

Hawaii is preparing for the storm (CBS 8 San Diego YouTube)

He says there will be a peak tonight, around midnight Hawaii time.

A flood watch is also in place for the state, with Kauaʻi County expected to have 6 to 10 inches of rainfall.

'Complete preparations, follow official alerts and stay away from floodwaters, dangerous surf and other hazardous areas'

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green says they're taking Hurricane Lowell 'extremely seriously' well telling residents to 'get ready'.

"We are taking Hurricane Lowell extremely seriously and preparing now, before conditions deteriorate," he said.

"I urge everyone, especially those in Kauaʻi County, to complete their preparations, follow official alerts and stay away from floodwaters, dangerous surf and other hazardous areas."

It's the third storm in just over three weeks to target Hawaii.

How can residents prepare for Hurricane Lowell?

The National Weather Service advises that those in the area should:

Be aware of evacuation areas

Have an emergency kit prepared

Create a family emergency plan

Review insurance policies

Become familiar with NWS forecast products

Officials have explained how residents can be prepared (CBS 8 San Diego YouTube)

What is needed in a go bag for Hurricane Lowell?

It's also been advised that those in and around the area have a 'go bag' ready, incase there is an emergency evacuation - Robert Sinclair, AAA public affairs senior manager previously warned.

Per The US Sun, Sinclair said people should have the following:

Non-perishable food items, including water to last at least for three days. Don’t forget pet food and extra water, if needed Changes of clothing Toiletries and medication Basic tools, including flashlights with extra batteries, screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers Extra vehicle fluid, such as windshield washer fluid Cash in small denominations; credit cards; passports; health documents, if needed Car gas tank should be kept full Portable battery powered or hand cranked radio, perhaps with a weather band

Although people on the island are used to big storms, officials are urging people to take Lowell seriously.