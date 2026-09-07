Warnings issued and state of emergency declared for 1.5 million people as Hurricane Lowell approaches
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Warnings issued and state of emergency declared for 1.5 million people as Hurricane Lowell approaches

Hawaii residents are being told to 'take Lowell seriously'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tropical Tidbits

Topics: Hawaii, Weather, Climate Change

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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