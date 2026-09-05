5 things you need to do before hurricane Lowell as millions warned for 'worst-case scenario'
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5 things you need to do before hurricane Lowell as millions warned for 'worst-case scenario'

People are advised to have an emergency kit prepared

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tropical Tidbits

Topics: Hawaii, Climate Change, Weather

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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