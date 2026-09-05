5 things you need to do before hurricane Lowell as millions warned for 'worst-case scenario'

Category 4 hurricane Lowell is forecast to approach the western Hawaiian island of Kauai on Monday - with citizens being told to make sure they're fully prepared, should the worst happen.

The storm is reaching up to 155mph winds, and although it's been forecast that the centre of the storm is set to miss the island, it has been advised that people are still prepared, as we're deep in hurricane season.

The hurricane center has said that when Lowell is making it's closest approach to the Hawaiian islands, it's expected to be 'near major hurricane strength'.

Lowell has been fluctuating between a category 5 and category 4 storm, but at the time of writing, remains at category 4.

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Earlier in the week, John Bravender, from the National Weather Service told KHON2 news that residents should get ready 'just in case'.

"We could have some pretty serious damage, and people need to be ready for that," he warned.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is also warned those in the area to 'make a plan for the worst case scenario in order to take action if and when needed'.

However, they also recommended everyone was prepared for a hurricane before the season began on June 1, but if you skipped that step, here's 5 things to do to make sure you're all prepared.

Be aware of evacuation areas

People are advised to find out if they live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting their local government/emergency management office. Or, the NWS says they can check the evacuation site website.

Have an emergency kit prepared

It's recommended for everyone to have at least a basic emergency kit, which includes:

Water

Food

A flashlight

First Aid kit, maps

Cell phone with portable chargers and a back up batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Citizens are advised to have an emergency kit ready (Getty Stock)

Create a family emergency plan

Communication is key. Citizens are advised to speak with their family and friends, to make sure everyone knows how you will all get in contact with each other, and the plan of where you will go and what to do in the event of an emergency.

"Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster," the NWS advises.

Review Insurance policies

It has also been advised to make sure you have ' adequate coverage for your home and personal property' by reviewing your insurance policies.

Become familiar with NWS forecast products

They advise people become familar with the meaning meaning of NWS watches and warnings, and the different types of weather informations and alerts.

In the coming days, The Weather Channel states that Lowell is 'expected to regain Category 5 strength' when it turns northward, and is expected to bring strong winds as well as heavy rain. They are also predicting it could bring heavy flooding in the western Hawaii Islands.



