Map reveals Donald Trump’s approval rating in every state and where he’s lost the most support

There's just two months to go until the 2026 midterm elections, but as far as polls go - it's not been looking good for Donald Trump.

Last month, a poll revealed that the current President's approval rating had slipped significantly. The Reuters/ Ipsos poll asked Americans whether or not they approve of Trump, but only 35% said yes. Yikes.

The same question was asked just a month prior, in which 37% of people had said yes.

Right now, it's said that Donald Trump's approval rate stands at 35 percent approval and 59 percent disapproval.

Advert

Now, a deeper dive in to where the President is popular, and where he isn't, has been done, from Civiqs' rolling online tracking poll of registered voters.

From here, a Newsweek analysis compared the President's rating at the end of last month, August 31 2026, to the rating when he was sworn back in office on January 20, 2025.

The outlet calculated the net approval rating, which they say, is calculated 'as approve minus disapprove'.

Trump probably wouldn't be best pleased with the ratings (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Which states have the highest net approval rating for Donald Trump?

Although it's likely the President wouldn't let this phase him, it's not looking the best.

Wyoming, however, have the biggest approval rating for the President, coming in at +22.

Other states the rating remains at a plus include North Dakota (+15), West Virginia, (+15), Alabama, South Dakota, and Arkansas, which all stand at +8, according to the outlets calculations. However, these have all declined from when he started his presidency.

Which states have the lowest net approval rating?

Hawaii, (-60), Vermont, (-52), Maryland, (-51), Massachusetts and California, (-47 and -43) have the lowest approval ratings.

Washington, the home of the White House also has a low approval rating of -41.

The outlet also calculated that the President has the lowest approval rating from young adults, especially those aged 18 to 34, with 70% of these disapproving.

A Newsweek map shows where Trump has lost the most support (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Where has Trump lost the most support?

So all in all, compared to 2025, it's actually in Kentucky where the president has lost the most support.

In 2025, his net approval was at a modest +23, but has now gone down a whopping 30 points, sitting at -7.

Next is Oklahoma, in which he has gone down 27 points. However, here, his approval rating still stays positive, if only by a small fraction. It now sits at +4, but before that it sat at +31.

Others states in which Trump's approval rating has degraded from a plus to a minus includes Ohio, Iowa, Texas and Nevada.

Surprisingly, his home state of Florida is also on this list, with the rating moving from +9 to -10.

Last week, figures were released from YouGov's 'Direction of the United States' tracker, which showed that 64.4 percent of respondents said the country is 'off track,' while 29.8 percent said it is moving in the right direction.

The midterm elections are set to take place on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.











