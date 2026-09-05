Map reveals Donald Trump’s approval rating in every state and where he’s lost the most support
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Map reveals Donald Trump’s approval rating in every state and where he’s lost the most support

Trump has lost support in his home state, Florida

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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