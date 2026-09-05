Lindsay Clancy’s life and routine inside psychiatric hospital revealed by doctor as mistrial is declared

Details surrounding Lindsay Clancy’s daily routine inside a Massachusetts psychiatric hospital have been laid bare by a doctor following a mistrial in her triple-murder case.

The 36-year-old former nurse will remain confined at Tewksbury Hospital while prosecutors desperately weigh their next steps following the courtroom stalemate.

Clancy stands accused of strangling her three young children - Cora, Dawson, and Callan - inside the basement of her family home in Duxbury back in January 2023.

Her defense team argued she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time, leaving her unable to comprehend her despicable actions.

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Following the killings, Clancy slit her wrists and throat before jumping from a second-story window - a suicide attempt that left her permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

During the trial, Dr Avram Mack took to the witness stand to shed light on her life inside the state-run psychiatric facility.

He painted a grim picture of Clancy’s everyday life, explaining that she spends almost all of her time completely isolated from other patients.

Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, with his hand in his head after learning of the mistrial (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“Mostly, she described, she stays in bed or on her own,” Mack told the courtroom during his testimony on August 21 - which centered around his one-on-one interviews he conducted with Clancy inside the facility.

“I don’t think she described interacting with patients very much. There were a couple of ways in which she did interact with staff, at least. There was a therapist that she described working with."

Because Clancy relies entirely on a wheelchair due to her paralysis, she works with a physical therapist at the hospital, though Mack noted she 'wasn’t very interested' in the rehab.

He went on to reveal that the killer no longer has an appetite, testifying: “She wasn’t interested in the food there.”

Instead, Mack explained she relies heavily on visitors to bring outside food and drinks into the sprawling medical facility.

Lindsay Clancy is wheelchair-bound following a failed suicide attempt carried out immediately after killing her children (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

He also told jurors that Clancy struggles deeply with personal hygiene due to both her physical limitations and her rapidly deteriorating mental state.

“Showering is embarrassing. It requires staff to help her, and that’s one way in which she would rather not,” Mack stated.

“It may also be that she described a lack of interest … so, it’s both components,” he added.

Mack noted that she used the term 'situational depression' when speaking about her mental health, before telling the doctor how she no longer wanted to be alive.

With the jury deadlocked 11 to 1 for an acquittal, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz is now expected to push for a complete retrial.

Defense attorney Brad Bailey explained to the New York Post that prosecutors will likely insist on retrying the case to fight for justice.

"I do anticipate that Tim Cruz will choose to retry the case, not only because, in his opinion, he has to stand up for the three deceased children, but also because the case hasn’t been resolved," Bailey said.

For now, Clancy will remain at Tewksbury Hospital under the exact same bail conditions as she waits to learn her legal fate at a September 29 hearing.