Lindsay Clancy’s life and routine inside psychiatric hospital revealed by doctor as mistrial is declared
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Lindsay Clancy’s life and routine inside psychiatric hospital revealed by doctor as mistrial is declared

A psychiatrist revealed exactly how Lindsay Clancy spends her days, and how she described her mental state as 'situational depression'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Mental Health, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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