Lindsay Clancy prosecution witness is 'no longer employed' by hospital after testifying against her
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Lindsay Clancy prosecution witness is 'no longer employed' by hospital after testifying against her

Nemours Children's Health confirms exit, but won't say if it's linked to his testimony

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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