Lindsay Clancy prosecution witness is 'no longer employed' by hospital after testifying against her

A psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial is no longer working at the hospital that employed him, days after a tense courtroom clash with the defense.

Dr. Avram Mack resigned from his post at Nemours Children's Health in Delaware on the same day he appeared as a witness in the case, according to The New York Post.

His departure comes as jurors in Plymouth, Massachusetts, continue deliberating whether Clancy is criminally responsible for killing her three young children in 2023.

A spokesperson for Nemours confirmed Mack's exit on Friday but gave no reason for it.

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"Dr. Avram Mack is no longer employed by Nemours Children's Health," the hospital said, adding that it could not discuss the specifics because 'employment decisions are confidential.'

Lindsay Clancy jury asks to see knife and pill bottles after two days without verdict. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Why did Lindsay Clancy's psychiatrist clash with her defense lawyer?

Mack, who trained at Columbia, took the stand this week as a witness called by prosecutors. Under questioning, he conceded that Clancy had been in a severe mental health crisis at the time she strangled her children, telling the court she was 'in a serious psychiatric state and she was suffering.'

Despite that, he maintained his position that she should still face criminal responsibility for their deaths.

Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney representing Lindsay Clancy in her murder trial. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

The exchange grew heated when defense attorney Kevin Reddington pressed Mack repeatedly on whether Clancy had shown signs of psychosis before the killings.

Mack told the court he had found no record indicating 'psychotic features' in her history.

Reddington accused the psychiatrist of smirking while being cross-examined, snapping at him during the exchange and telling him the proceedings were 'not funny.'

It later emerged that Mack did not personally evaluate Clancy until April 2026, more than three years after the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, in the basement of the family's Duxbury home in January 2023.

Linsday Clancy's husband found the three children dead at home (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

What happens next in the Lindsay Clancy trial?

Clancy, now 36, is charged with murder over the deaths of her three children and could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Her defense has argued she should instead be found not guilty by reason of insanity, an outcome that would see her committed to a psychiatric facility rather than prison, until doctors determine she no longer poses a risk to herself or anyone else.

Jurors began deliberating this week but ended their second day on Friday without reaching a verdict.

They are due back in court in Plymouth on Monday to resume discussions.

The case has drawn intense scrutiny across the US, largely centered on conflicting expert opinions about Clancy's mental state in the moments before the killings, with medical witnesses from both sides offering starkly different interpretations of the same evidence.

Mack's testimony was among the more contentious moments of the trial so far, and his sudden departure from Nemours has only added another layer of intrigue to a case already being closely watched nationwide.

UNILAD has contacted Nemours Children's Health for further comment.