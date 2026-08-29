I wrongly spent 13 years in prison for murder, it taught me a vital lesson about life behind bars
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I wrongly spent 13 years in prison for murder, it taught me a vital lesson about life behind bars

Christopher Scott opens up to UNILAD about what helped him survive more than a decade in prison

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: True crime, Texas, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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