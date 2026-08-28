Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s 9/11 confession thrown out by judge in new ruling
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Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s 9/11 confession thrown out by judge in new ruling

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s 2007 confession has been tossed, just days after a long-awaited trial date was finally locked in.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Crime, Court, US News, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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