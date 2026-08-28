Reason why man who claimed he 'planned 9/11 from A-to-Z' isn't going to trial until 2028
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Reason why man who claimed he 'planned 9/11 from A-to-Z' isn't going to trial until 2028

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has spent more than two decades in US custody

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Terrorism, New York, US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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