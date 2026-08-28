MAGA star turns on Trump over ‘dumb’ Lake America rename
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MAGA star turns on Trump over ‘dumb’ Lake America rename

The conservative podcaster argues the move erases part of American history rather than reclaiming it.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Joe Rogan Podcast/YouTube

Topics: Donald Trump, Canada

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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