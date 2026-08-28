A former employee of Chick-fil-A, who was arrested for running a huge scam that saw him ringing up $80,000, has now revealed his motive for the theft.

The incident occurred at a Chick-fil-A in Grapevine, Texas, with its operator, Jarvis Boyd realizing something wasn’t right when the accounts didn’t balance.

He ended up reporting a theft to the police in November 2025 which led to the arrest of Keyshun Jones.

Jones was a former employee who had been recently fired from his job after being ringing up 800 orders of Mac & Cheese before issuing refunds to his personal credit cards for profit.

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Detectives reviewing footage identified Keyshun as the main suspect of the missing money, just one month later and believes he had been carrying out the scam for months before the operator caught onto what was happening.

According to People, the Grapevine Police Department released a statement at the time, which claimed he was seen ‘using the register where he rang up 800 orders of mac and cheese trays, then refunded them to his personal credit cards, resulting in a total of just over $80k.’

Keyshun Jones was arrested after losing his job at the establishment (Grapevine Police)

It continued: “Jones evaded arrest after multiple attempts and was finally arrested on April 17, 2026, with the assistance of the Texas Attorney General's Fugitive Task Force and the Fourth Worth Police Department.”

He was then charged with property theft, money laundering and evading arrest, and the 23-year-old was ordered to serve a three-year sentence in prison.

However, he has since spoken to The Post and divulged more information about the crime.

“As good and delicious as our mac and cheese is, it is unfortunately one of our most expensive items,” Jones said in the August 26 article, noting it’s $100 a tray when ordered for delivery.

He explained he had been at the establishment with his friends at the time and noticed a register which was left unattended.

That’s when he decided to ring up the refunds to his credit card after having lost his job of seven years.

Security cameras allegedly show him ringing up the trays but says there’s also some misconceptions about what happened.

Namely, he said it wasn’t a plan he’d hatched prior to going to Chick-fil-A.

He said he still wants to work at the establishment (Getty Stock Images)

“Everyone thinks it was more premeditated, ‘Oh, I went in there with a plan.’” That was definitely not the case,” he said.

Right now, Jones is serving his time at a jail in Tarrant County, after he was sentenced on August 13, where he blamed his anger for the crime.

“I let anger, as most people do, let anger and those feelings get in the way, and I went, and I made a bad decision,” he added.

Initially, he said he was up for a 10-year sentence until his lawyer hashed things out and set the record straight about his actions.

“My attorney spoke with the DA, and we kind of explained everything. We all came to an agreement where it wasn’t one of those heinous acts … They got to know, ‘This guy isn’t what we all thought he would be,’” Jones said.

However, what may shock some is that still wants to work at the establishment.

“I love Chick-Fil-A. Chick-Fil-A is my career. I’ve been there since I was 15 years old, it was my first job. And I hated that things had to end that way,” he said. “I’m not what the internet claims me to be. I’m goofy. I’m fun. I’m kind-spirited. Everyone seems to like me … Hopefully I can show the rest of the world that I’m worth that second chance.”

UNILAD reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.