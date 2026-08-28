Former Chick-fil-A worker who stole $80,000 in mac & cheese scheme explains why
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Former Chick-fil-A worker who stole $80,000 in mac & cheese scheme explains why

Keyshun Jones was arrested and charged with theft and money laundering on August 13

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

Topics: US News, Crime, Food and Drink

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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