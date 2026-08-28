Woman stunned after spotting childhood family photo being sold in thrift shop years after it disappeared
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Woman stunned after spotting childhood family photo being sold in thrift shop years after it disappeared

Ansley Martin’s family had no idea how the old church portrait made its way to a Philadelphia thrift store

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ansfloff/TikTok

Topics: Nostalgia, Philadelphia, US News, TikTok

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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