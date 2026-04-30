A former employee of Chick-fil-A has been arrested for running a huge scam against his former employees.

The owner/operator of a Chick-fil-A in Grapevine, Texas, Jarvis Boyd reported a theft to the police in November 2025 when he noticed large sums of money missing.

The criminal didn't just steal the cold hard cash though.

Keyshun Jones, who had been recently fired from his job at Chick-fil-A was caught ringing up 800 orders of Mac & Cheese before issuing refunds to his personal credit cards.

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Detectives reviewing footage identified Keyshun as the main suspect, a former employee who had lost his job about a month earlier.

Investigators believe he carried out the scam for months before restaurant officials discovered unusual refund activity.

They also accused him of trying to hide the money trail, leading to additional money laundering charges.

Chik Fil A has been victim to an $80,000 mac and cheese scam (Grapevine Police)

Grapevine Police Department issue statement

Per the release seen by People from the Grapevine Police Department he is seen on security footage "using the register where he rang up 800 orders of mac and cheese trays, then refunded them to his personal credit cards, resulting in a total of just over $80k."

Not bad for a night's work.

The release continued: “Jones evaded arrest after multiple attempts and was finally arrested on April 17, 2026, with the assistance of the Texas Attorney General's Fugitive Task Force and the Fourth Worth Police Department.”

Per the release, he has been charged with property theft, money laundering and evading arrest.

Chick-fil-A worker returns $10,000

Conversely, in Carolina an 18-year-old Chick-fil-A worker in North Carolina made the opposite call after finding nearly $10,000 in cash left on the restaurant's bathroom during his break.

Jayden Cintron, who was working on Good Friday spotted the money and decided he would be a good Samaritan, returning ever dollar.

He found two white envelopes near the toilet, one labeled First Citizens Bank and the other Trust Bank, containing a total of $9,333.

Asked why he didn’t keep the money for himself, he said: “That’s not what Jesus would’ve done. That’s not what God would’ve wanted.”

The rightful owner later retrieved the envelopes and offered Cintron a $500 reward for his honesty. Good on you Jayden!

Chick-fil-A have been approached for comment.