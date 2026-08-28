Trump backs out of 9/11 anniversary ceremony after organizers refuse to let him give a speech
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Trump backs out of 9/11 anniversary ceremony after organizers refuse to let him give a speech

The US president will instead commemorate the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks at the Pentagon

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, JD Vance, US News, New York

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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