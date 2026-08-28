Trump backs out of 9/11 anniversary ceremony after organizers refuse to let him give a speech

President Donald Trump is skipping the official New York City ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks after organizers denied his request to deliver a speech.

Trump’s team had initially signaled to New York officials that the president planned to attend the landmark milestone at the World Trade Center site, with advance teams conducting site visits in recent weeks.

However, plans were abruptly altered after memorial planners reminded the administration of the event's long-standing policy prohibiting political figures from addressing the crowd, according to the The New York Times.

The National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum has barred all elected officials and politicians from speaking at the Ground Zero ceremony since 2012.

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The rule was established following years of political friction surrounding the site's reconstruction, with organizers and victims' families agreeing that the annual gathering should remain strictly solemn, nonpartisan, and centered entirely on the reading of the 2,977 victims' names by their surviving loved ones.

The President will be commemorating the occasion at the Pentagon for the 25th anniversary of the tragedy ( Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

Instead of attending the Manhattan ceremony, Trump will mark the milestone at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia—which was also struck during the 2001 attacks—where he will be permitted to deliver formal remarks.

Vice President JD Vance will attend the Ground Zero commemoration in New York on behalf of the administration, joining a roster of expected dignitaries including former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

The White House did not directly address the reports regarding the speech request, but issued a statement affirming Trump's connection to the tragedy.

“As a proud New Yorker, President Trump has spoken about his own experiences watching the horrific events of September 11, 2001,” White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said.

“On the 25th anniversary of this tragic day, the President will remember those who were killed at the hands of evil terrorists, honor their loved ones, and pay tribute to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line to rescue their fellow Americans.”

In previous years, numerous senior political figures have been present at the anniversaries (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump last attended the Ground Zero ceremony in 2024 during the presidential campaign, standing silently alongside Vance, then-President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg without delivering public remarks.

Travel logistics also factored into the scheduling shift, with the president slated to depart from Joint Base Andrews for an overseas trip to Ireland the following day.