New details reveal devastating final moments of couple killed in hot tub on vacation

An emotional notice has been released for a couple who were found dead in a hot tub on vacation - as well as new details.

Thomaisa, 51, and her husband Patrick Tobin, 48, who lived in London, were discovered dead in a hot tub by their teenage children, while they were vacationing 25 miles south of Valencia, Spain, in the luxury Cap Blanc area.

Last week, it was reported that postmortems found that both Thomasina and Patrick suffered fatal heart stoppages.

Spanish police are said to have reportedly ruled out drowning as the cause of death.

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Valencian newspaper Levante-EMV, reports that investigators suspect that the hot tub's water circulation suction may have played a role in the deaths of the couple.

Preliminary findings from the Valencia Institute of Legal Medicine reportedly suggest they died in an accident involving the hot tub's suction system, known as a suction entrapment, the Manchester Evening News reports.

As per PoolVerify: "Suction entrapment occurs when the powerful suction force of a pool or spa drain traps a person's body, limb, hair, or clothing, holding them underwater and potentially causing drowning or severe injury."

Thomasina Tobin's family say she will be ' deeply missed' (festivalofhospitality)

However, this remains under investigation. Authorities are yet to determine exactly what happened.

Now, a notice has been released online by their family, who say the couple will be 'deeply missed'.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Thomasina Tobin (née McArdle), formerly of Cabra, Castleblayney, and her beloved husband Patrick (Paddy) Tobin, originally from Wellington, New Zealand, who passed away suddenly while on holiday in Spain on Monday, 24th August 2026," the notice begins.

"Much loved parents of Rhea and Séamus, Thomasina and Paddy will be deeply missed by their children, their families, relatives and many friends."

It continues to say that the couple will be 'sadly and deeply missed by their extended family and many friends'.

"Thomasina and Paddy shared a life filled with love, family and friendship. Their sudden passing has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and loved them," the emotional statement concludes.

"May they rest in eternal peace together."

The couple were away on vacation when the tragic incident happened (Ward's Funeral Directors)

The family also asked for privacy, although said they 'sincerely appreciate the kindness and support being shown to them'.

The page also announces: "There will be an opportunity in due course for everyone to meet the Tobin and McArdle families and offer their condolences at the public wake and funeral. Your understanding and continued support are deeply appreciated."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, the statement reads.

Those who

Valencia newspaper Las Provincias newspaper, reported after the postmortems on Sunday morning: "Preliminary analyses indicate that the victims suffered cardiac arrest brought on by acute stress following physical exhaustion and the desperation of the moment."

The police had brought in homicide detectives to see if any foul play was involved, however, foul play was ruled out quickly.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].