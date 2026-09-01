Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Edouard takes aim at millions of Americans

A hurricane watch warning has been issued from High Island, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana, ahead of Tropical Storm Edouard - which is expected to bring in heavy rainfall.

The storm is expected to strengthen, and could approach the strength of a hurricane on Tuesday. Winds of 74+ mph are possible.

The strong winds and heavy rain could also lead to power outages, and also fallen trees, it has been warned.

Southeast Texas also has a flood watch warning, with rainfalls of 3-6 inches expected across eastern Texas and southwest Louisiana. In upper Texas, up to 9 inches are expected.

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The storm formed on Monday in the Gulf of Mexico, and by early Tuesday was 135 kilometers southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.

“This is our first big storm of the season, and I’ll tell you, Texas is prepared,” Orlando Alanis of the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a news conference.

"At the time of landfall we expect 60 mph winds, and we expect a storm surge of two to four feet in Chambers of Jefferson counties," he added.

The Harris County area is expected to see the most rainfall (Fox 7 Austin News)

"The biggest problem we expect out of the storm at this moment in time, is flooding," he told media, including CBS.

When the outlet asked him about the impact in Central Texas, Alanis said that Waco and San Antonio can expect a couple of inches of rainfall. However, winds are expected to be mild and they should not see any flooding.

The storm has become the fifth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

However, it is the first tropical storm that Texas has faced 'this calendar year'.

Alanis added that is was a good idea for citizens to become 'mentally and physically' prepare for a storm like the ongoing.

The Harris County area is expected to see the most intense rainfall, he warned, with rivers also expected to rise.

Orlando Alanis of the Texas Division of Emergency Management said Texas 'is prepared' (Fox 7 Austin News)

However, the State is prepared, with 20 state agencies activated, and 150 state personnel activated, Alanis assured citizens.

Rescue aircrafts, and high water rescue boats have also been deployed to 'protect and save lives.'

People are urged to be prepared, and follow instructions from local officials.

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