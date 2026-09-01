Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Edouard takes aim at millions of Americans
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Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Edouard takes aim at millions of Americans

The hurricane watch extends through High Island, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Texas, Climate Change, Weather

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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