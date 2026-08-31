Scientists develop ‘zombie cell’ urine test that could spot common cancer before symptoms appear
Home>News>Health

Scientists develop ‘zombie cell’ urine test that could spot common cancer before symptoms appear

Scientists say the urine-based system now shows promise for a second, unrelated lung disease too

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Cancer

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: