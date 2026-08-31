Man issues warning after allergic reaction to popular ADHD medication nearly killed him
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Man issues warning after allergic reaction to popular ADHD medication nearly killed him

Ryan Swain was diagnosed with ADHD in 2010 and experienced a near-death moment that same year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Mental Health, Health, UK News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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