Experts issue warning as 'liquid death' drink linked to common cancer

People who drink this 'liquid death' drink are more likely to develop a dangerous cancer, a new study has warned.

Scientists have claimed that anyone who consumes at least one serving of a sugary drink a day carries twice the risk of stomach cancer than those who don't.

While previous research suggested that the drink was linked to colorectal, breast, and liver cancers, evidence now suggests it is linked to a higher risk of developing gastric cancer.

Andrew Chan, author of the study published in the journal Gastro Hep Advances, said: "This is the first study to demonstrate an association between sugar-sweetened beverage intake and gastric cancer in a US population.

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"Gastric cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death worldwide, but we’ve known very little about how diet might contribute to this cancer."

Excessive consumption of sugary drinks has a link to cancer (Getty Stock Image)

Stomach cancer symptoms

According to Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of the cancer may include:

Trouble swallowing

Belly pain

Feeling bloated after eating

Feeling full after eating small amounts of food

Not feeling hungry when you would expect to be hungry

Heartburn

Indigestion

Nausea

Vomiting

Losing weight without trying

Feeling very tired

Stools that look black

This is the first study to demonstrate an association between sugar-sweetened beverage intake and gastric cancer in a US population (Getty Stock Image)

'Just don't drink them'

Health experts have previously warned that sugary drink consumption 'can contribute to weight gain, tooth decay, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver disease'.

In a social media post, Dr Jeremy London said: "Just don’t drink them, period, done."

He further described the beverage as a 'scourge in our society'.

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The average American, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, drinks nearly 1.5 cans of soda daily, consuming around 53 gallons per year. And the new research into the link between sugary drinks and gastric cancer risk revealed that women in particular need to be aware.

The study concluded that daily consumption of more than one drink was associated with an almost three-fold higher risk of gastric cancer, compared to those who did so rarely.

Symptoms of the cancer can be varied (Getty Stock Images)

Interestingly, artificially sweetened beverages were not associated with a higher incidence of gastric cancer.

Dr. London noted that the severity is 'often overlooked', and that long-term risks are dependent on many factors, including 'lifestyle, age, overall diet and how often they are consumed'.

Though the health outlet noted that the cancer doesn't always cause symptoms in its early stages.

The expert also warned that some sugary beverages are worse than others.

"Portions are also important, as bigger cans or bottles can contain enough sugar content to exceed daily limits in a single drink."