Josh Radnor, who starred as Ted Mosby on the hit American sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has reflected on his time on the show 12 years on from it ending.

Radnor played the lead of Ted Mosby on the hit TV show, with the likes of Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, American Pie star Alysson Hannigan, and Jason Segel starring alongside him.

Their characters on the show were the best of friends, but it looks like the same couldn't be said in real life. The cast worked together for the best part of a decade. However, Radnor said that the HIMYM cast nowadays are not even a 'little bit' close.

"I don't mean that in any dramatic way," Radnor said on the Half the Picture podcast when he said he and his former co-stars aren't close.

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Josh Radnor is best known for playing Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

He explained further: "It's like college where you have this very intense time together and... you can't imagine not seeing each other every day because you've seen each other every day for so long. And then it just disperses, and you just go out and live your life."

Radnor also revealed that he has some 'tension' with Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinston on HIMYM.

Discussing Patrick Harris being a guest on his HIMYM rewatch podcast earlier this year, Radnor shared: "We had Neil on the podcast, and he and I had a really interesting conversation about some of the tension we had on set that was fascinating and kind of healing."

On the March episode of Radnor's podcast, Patrick Harris – who had a cameo on the now-canceled HIMYM spin-off, How I Met Your Father – admitted that he 'sensed frustration' from his co-star sometimes.

Neil Patrick Harris starred a Barney on HIMYM alongside Radnor (Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Laughing, he said (per Metro Online): "I remember often days when we were filming and I sensed frustration from you because you wanted the scene to be a good scene and I was looking at you, like, [expletive] I'm doing spit takes.

"As it was happening, I was like, I think Josh is annoyed by the gnat flying around all the time, just doing bits."

Radnor then added: "Barney was often dismissive of Ted and you were so good at playing that, that I think I sometimes felt dismissed by Neil, but I was being dismissed by Barney… But when I look back on it, I’m so delighted by our weird chemistry."

While Radnor said he isn't that close with Patrick Harris and the others, he does keep in contact with them and sees the cast on occasion – on his podcast, for example. He hasn't seen Segel in a 'long time' though.

"Jason and I send each other texts every once in a while when something reminds us of something funny on set, but I haven't seen him in a really long time," he shared with Half the Picture host Billy Barnell.

Segel has previously opened up to UNILAD about having a 'tough' time while making HIMYM because of how busy his schedule was.

The Shrinking star told us: "I mean, Knocked Up was season one of HIMYM, Forgetting Sarah Marshall was season two of HIMYM and then as HIMYM went on I was writing these movies [such as] Five-Year Engagement and The Muppets and shooting them in these little crammed windows between seasons."

Segel continued: "I think, less having to do with anything than HIMYM, I just felt tired. I felt like, 'God, this would all be so much easier if I had time and space and some control over the schedule.'

"And now I look back with some distance and think that it's the best thing that ever happened to me, but it's tough to see when you're young."