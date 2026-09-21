How Jeremy Strong treated other cast members as he went method playing Mark Zuckerberg in new film

Aaron Sorkin has revealed what he had to tell 'all the other actors in his scenes' about Jeremy Strong when working on upcoming release The Social Reckoning.

If you thought he was done with Facebook after The Social Network, how wrong you were.

Aaron Sorkin's script for the 2010 movie saw him take home an Oscar for best adapted screenplay and offered an insight into what has become one of the most influential, but also controversial, companies on the planet, Facebook - or, as it's known better now, Meta.

This time however, the drama is focusing on the real-life Facebook product manager and whistle-blower Frances Haugen, played by Anora star Mikey Madison, helped by investigative technology reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.

Advert

Also starring alongside Madison and White is Jeremy Strong, taking on the role of none other than Mark Zuckerberg.

And Sorkin has revealed how his approach to the character - adopting his classic technique of method work - impacted those on set around him.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sorkin - who acts as both writer and director on the upcoming release - revealed there was only one time on-set Strong used his own voice and it was just after the 'last shot was over on his last day of shooting'.

Jeremy Strong takes on the role of Mark Zuckerberg (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Praising Strong for the 'tremendous amount of work' he does prior to showing up on set, Sorkin explained he 'did not speak in his own voice on the set or walk the way Jeremy walks' - so in character, the director actually had to forewarn the other actors.

Sorkin recalled: "I told all the other actors in his scenes: 'Guys, he’s not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He’s not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He’s probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him.'

"And that’s what happened. You cannot argue with the results."

The atmosphere equally as intense when it came to the perception of Mark within the film too.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White also star in The Social Reckoning (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Sorkin was asked about whether he views Mark Zuckerberg as a villain.

Noting he doesn't 'want to pass judgement on the real Mark,' he explained: "The Mark in The Social Reckoning is an antihero, not a villain."

He continued: "And I just want to add that the character and the person not only have me trying to defend them, but Jeremy Strong, who blows the doors off the place playing this part, was constantly defending Mark to me."

Indeed, it wasn't even only on set would Strong defend his character, the actor writing to Sorkin 'late at night' too.

And the one time he did break character on set? Sorkin recalled: "In his [Strong's] own voice said, “If I’d been playing Jeff, I’d have been defending Jeff."

The Social Reckoning is set for release in the US on October 9, 2026.