Netflix's 'Monster' creator gives exact time that the show will end

The creator behind Netflix's Monster series has revealed exactly when the true-crime dramas will end.

Ian Brennan has written all four of the streaming service's Monster seasons, starting from The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022 through to the brand new The Lizzie Borden Story.

The showrunner, who created the series alongside producer Ryan Murphy, revealed the pair had a hard time deciding which infamous killer to depict next, following the release of The Ed Gein Story last year.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brennan revealed they were trying to write up a backstory on Luigi Mangione, the former software engineer known for killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

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Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was a huge hit (Netflix)

"We were trying to crack the Luigi [Mangione] story," he said, however they ultimately decided it was too recent, before landing on Lizzie Borden.

Each Monster season has been hugely popular with fans, and given the number of killers out there, could theoretically go on forever. But it turns out, the creators know exactly when the show will eventually end, even if they haven't decided who all the subjects will be.

When asked whether they always have their next 'monster' lined up, Brennan said: "We never do. We always switch. It’s always three or four different ones, and we toggle between."

Discussing just how many seasons we can expect, he added: "There’s a hopper of three things, but Ryan and I both said we want to do 10 of them. It’s a fairly exhaustive list, but it’s tricky.

Like all Monster seasons, The Ed Gein Story was based on true events (Netflix)

"You’d be surprised at how many subjects we start and then abandon, because it’s just not right. You can really tell when it’s wrong right away, because you’re asking people to spend seven or eight or nine or 10 hours getting inside this person’s head. They better be really interesting."

Fortunately, when Brennan and Murphy do decide on the right person, 'it flies out.'

"It’s a super organic writing process that goes very, very quickly. It’s very easy because you don’t have to invent all that much. You know where it’s going, you know the facts. So you’re more curating episodes, and the writing is effortless," Brennan continued.

"That’s a very surprising aspect of working in the true crime, how fun and enjoyable it is. Because you sort of know what the story is, you get to be really creative inside those parameters in a way where, if you’re making stuff up from whole cloth, that can actually be much more laborious."

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is now avaialble to stream on Netflix.