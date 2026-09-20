Netflix's 'Monster' creator gives exact time that the show will end
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Netflix's 'Monster' creator gives exact time that the show will end

Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy plan to tell the stories of many more 'Monster' killers yet

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, True crime, Ryan Murphy, Film and TV

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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