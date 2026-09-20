John Travolta is unrecognisable after major transformation for new blockbuster film
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John Travolta is unrecognisable after major transformation for new blockbuster film

Travolta looks completely different as he transforms into a mob boss in the forthcoming November 1963

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, John F. Kennedy

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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