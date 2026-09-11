1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton shows off dramatic transformation in swimsuit after losing 500lbs
Home>Film & TV

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton shows off dramatic transformation in swimsuit after losing 500lbs

Tammy Slaton weighed 725lbs at her heaviest and was reliant on a wheelchair due to her weight

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TLC

Topics: Film and TV, 1000-Lb Sisters

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: