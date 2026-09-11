1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton shows off dramatic transformation in swimsuit after losing 500lbs

Tammy Slaton, who is best known for staring on the reality show 1000-Lb Sisters, has revealed her dramatic transformation after losing 500lbs.

The 40-year-old, who appears on the TLC series alongside her sister Amy, unveiled her new look during a family lake trip for the latest season of the show.

In addition to losing more than half her body weight, Tammy has also undergone surgery to remove much of the excess skin from her body.

Fans were shocked to see the sisters' transformations, after seeing both Tammy and Amy baring skin as they enjoyed time at the lake with their family in the promo for the ninth season.

Advert

Tammy weighted 725lbs at her heaviest (TLC)

1000-Lb Sisters was launched on TLC back in January 2020, after the siblings built up an impressive following on YouTube.

The name of the show came from their combined body weight, with Amy weighing roughly 400lbs and Tammy around 600lbs at the start, however the latter revealed that at her heaviest she went on to weigh around 725lbs.

In the first season, the sisters were followed as they battled to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery — something which Tammy struggled with significantly more than her younger sister.

At the time, her health was in severe decline as she was reliant on a wheelchair and required supplemental oxygen, as well as support with basic everyday activities.

Tammy looks unrecognizable following her transformation (TLC)

Things hit rock bottom for Tammy in 2021, when she entered specialist rehabilitation facility in Ohio.

Not long after coming home, she suffered a severe health crisis involving carbon-dioxide poisoning and respiratory failure and underwent a tracheostomy.

Fortunately, Tammy decided to use her rock bottom as motivation and she finally began consistently losing weight, eventually reaching the goal weight for bariatric surgery, which she underwent in 2022.

The trailer for the new season also teased the 40-year-old going to couple's therapy with her fiancée Andrea Dalton, who she became engaged to last year.

Tammy's late husband Caleb Willingham died in June 2023, just eight months after tying the knot with Tammy in November 2022.

The couple at met while both living at the Ohio rehabilitation center, where they were both receiving obesity-related treatment.

Following Caleb's death, Tammy came out as pansexual, revealing she no longer wanted to have relationships with men.

After meeting Andrea on a dating app, she initially kept their relationship a secret as she didn't know how her family would react to the fact she was dating a woman.