Vicky Krieps plays two characters in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story – and they share scenes
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Vicky Krieps plays two characters in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story – and they share scenes

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story landed on Netflix on September 17

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Topics: Netflix, Ryan Murphy, Entertainment, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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