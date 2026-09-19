The reason Aileen Wuornos is in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story despite being born almost 100 years later
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The reason Aileen Wuornos is in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story despite being born almost 100 years later

Aileen Wuornos never met Lizzie Borden in real life, but the show finale gives them a strange, invented goodbye

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, True crime, Ryan Murphy

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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