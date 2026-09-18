Eight things Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story got wrong about the case

Netflix's latest Monster series focuses on the case of Lizzie Borden, however, it's used a fair bit of dramatic license, adding in some extra events, details and even characters.

Following the success of the Monster TV series focusing on Jeffrey Dahmer, The Menendez Brothers, and Ed Gein, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are back at it with a fourth installation focusing on Lizzie Borden.

The latest Netflix crime drama, titled Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story follows the case of Borden, a woman who was just 32 years old when she was accused of the 1892 axe murders of her father, Andrew Borden, and stepmother, Abby Borden.

Borden went to trial but was ultimately acquitted of the double homicide, leaving the death of her parents officially an unsolved crime. Although, suspicions lingered.

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Ella Beatty stars as Lizzie, alongside Charlie Hunnam as her father and Rebecca Hall as Abby, while Sarah Paulson also appears in the series.

And some major crime fanatics have already whizzed their way through, pointing out several ways the series has made tweaks to the real story.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Lizzie Borden and maid Bridget Sullivan being lovers

Ah we all love a juicy romance thrown in to keep us hooked and in episode two, the creators added in just that, popping in a scene in which maid Bridget 'Maggie' Sullivan and Lizzie share a kiss in the dove house and their relationship only grows from their - both in obsession but also complication.

It's even portrayed by the drama that Bridget even helped Lizzie plan the killings of her parents.

However, in reality, there is no historical evidence to suggest the pair had any sort of romantic relationship. Multiple adaptations have done similar though.

And this isn't the only relationships fictionalised in the drama either.

Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the murders (Netflix)

Andrew Borden having a collection of axes

In Monster, Borden is presented as a woodworker who has a huge collection of axes and hatchets which he gives female names.

In reality, Borden was a cabinet-maker and partner in the Borden, Almy & Co. furniture, and in 1878, he retired, well before the murders.

There is no historical documentation which suggests he had so many axes nor nicknamed them after women.

By the time of the murders he was also in his 60s and a lot older than presented in the dramatisation.

And Lizzie's stepmom's presentation has also been tinkled with too.

Andrew Bordon was actually in his 60s when murdered (Suzanne Tenner/Netflix)

The presentation of Abby Borden

In the drama, Abby is presented as an alcoholic who is viciously abusive towards Lizzie and makes her life miserable - even going so far to kill her pet birds.

According to reports, Abby and Lizzie weren't exactly best buddies, but there's no reason to believe Abby was the evil stepmother character in which the Netflix drama presents her to be.

Oh and there's no sign of Lizzie owning any birds.

Given the Temperance Movement of the 19th and early 20th-century too, it could well be likely the Borden's didn't drink at all.

But that isn't the end of it for Andrew's presentation...

There is no evidence which suggests Abby Borden was abusive (Suzanne Tenner/Netflix)

Andrew Borden and Bridget having an inappropriate relationship

Also in the second episode, a relationship erupts between none other than Andrew and Bridget too.

And it even goes so far as to see Bridget end up pregnant.

Yup. Wild. However, this event is more drama than fact too, with no historical evidence suggesting Andrew and Bridget engaged in any sort of sexual relationship, let alone that the maid got pregnant too.

Oh and as if Lizzie and Bridget's fictional relationship couldn't get any more complicated...

Lizzie and Bridget killing Abby's friend Bertha Manchester

Monster shows Bridget also being employed by Abby's friend Bertha Manchester - who is presented even more horrifically than Abby.

Physically and verbally abusive towards Bridget, the maid enlists the help of Lizzie and the pair decide to use Bertha as a test run for her parents.

While Bertha Manchester was a real person at the time, she was 22 and lived on a farm far away.

She did indeed get slain with an axe the year following the Bordens' murders, however, it's doubtful she even knew the Bordens.

And the man convicted of Manchester's murder was a man named Jose Correa de Mello who came to America after the Bordens were killed.

And as to whether Lizzie was inspiration for a serial killer?

There's nothing to suggest Aileen Wuornos was a fan of Lizzie (Suzanne Tenner/Netflix)

Aileen Wuornos being a huge fan of Lizzie Borden and staying in her house

Well, Aileen Wuornos is an American serial killer who robbed, shot, and killed several men between 1989 and 1990.

She murdered at least seven men and was executed in 2002 using lethal injection.

Wuornos appears in the eighth episode of the series, played by Sarah Paulson, the drama showing her and another character, her girlfriend Shelby (Jessie Lee) travel to stay at the Borden's house - sleeping in Lizzie's bedroom in particular.

There's no evidence to suggest the house was open at the time, however, now, it is indeed a bed and breakfast and museum, allowing people to stay the night, including one woman who said she saw a spirit.

And there's no evidence which suggests Wuornos was a fan of Borden either.

So, basically, don't just take every part of the drama as gospel and remember there's a reason it's not listed on Netflix as a true crime documentary.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is available to watch on Netflix now.