Tiger King director explains bizarre way he discovered Joe Exotic while investigating reptile smugglers
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Tiger King director explains bizarre way he discovered Joe Exotic while investigating reptile smugglers

Director Eric Goode said that he 'just fell into' the hugely successful documentary Tiger King

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Tiger King, Celebrity, Netflix, Film and TV

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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