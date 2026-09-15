Kelly Osbourne explains why she and brother Jack won't reconcile with sister after cutting ties

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about the 'resentment' she feels for one of her sisters and why she would never reconcile with her.

In a lengthy interview with Paul C Brunson on the We Need To Talk podcast, the former reality TV star, 41, spoke about her famous family who once fronted their own MTV series.

Both Kelly, 41, and her younger brother Jack Osbourne, 40, rose to fame on The Osbournes, however, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s other child, Aimee, declined to participate.

Ozzy, who died aged 76 in July 2025, was also father to Jessica Osbourne, his eldest biological child, Louis Osbourne, and Elliot Kingsley, who he adopted after marrying his first wife, Thelma Riley.

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During the wide-ranging interview, Kelly spoke about her relationship with one of her sisters. Brunson asked Kelly about the relationship and the family's reality show but neither explicitly named which sister they were referring to.

“I can’t tell the whole truth because I don’t want to speak on behalf of her and I do, you know, we’re not close,” Osbourne responded.

“But I do respect her enough to keep her anonymity, if you understand.”

Kelly Osbourne spoke about reality TV fame and her family (We Need to Talk/YouTube)

The former singer continued: “I believe there’s a reason for everything. It just wasn’t meant to be for her.”

When Brunson asked a question about the reality show, Osbourne interjected and said: “But it was always me and Jack. If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world doing her thing. And I do to a certain extent, if I’m honest, feel as though she was embarrassed of us,”

She clarified that she believes an older sister was ‘embarrassed’ of the whole family.

“I’ll never really truly understand,” the mom-of-one responded when asked for a reason why. “It just felt that why.”

Osbourne said that they are totally different people. “We’re like oil and water.”

The Osbournes became a major pop culture phenomenon (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

She said she has a ‘resentment’ and said she ‘never got a big sister’.

When asked about a potential reconciliation, Osbourne said unwaveringly: “No. No," she continued, "I respect her, I accept her, but we're different, and that's okay.

“If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."

Both Aimee and Jessica Osbourne are older than Kelly.

The comments in the new interview come over a decade after Aimee Osbourne discussed the reason why she declined to appear in the cult classic MTV reality series which aired between 2002 and 2005.

In an interview published in 2015, she told the Independent: "Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life."

She added: "So why on earth would I want that portrayed on television? I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable."

When asked about her relationship with her family, the publication reported that while Aimee Osbourne was close to her parents, the same could not be said about her siblings.

"I wouldn't say there is an ease between us," she shared, "but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No."