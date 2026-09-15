Kelly Osbourne explains why she and brother Jack won't reconcile with sister after cutting ties
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Kelly Osbourne explains why she and brother Jack won't reconcile with sister after cutting ties

The former reality TV star discussed The Osbournes and being estranged from a sister

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Ozzy Osbourne

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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