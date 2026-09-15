Michael J. Fox 'stunned' after ending Parkinson's diagnosis secret
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Michael J. Fox 'stunned' after ending Parkinson's diagnosis secret

Michael J. Fox was just 29 when he was first diagnosed with Parkinson's

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Chloe Kern/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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