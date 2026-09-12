Michael J. Fox issues defiant update on Parkinson's battle as health worsens

Beloved actor Michael J. Fox has shared a raw, defiant update on his decades-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, acknowledging the increasing physical challenges of his condition while vowing to fight relentlessly until a cure is found.

Speaking in an interview with People, the 65-year-old Back to the Future and Family Ties icon reflected on the progressive nature of the neurodegenerative disorder, which he was first diagnosed with back in 1991 at just 29 years old.

"Of course, things have gotten harder over the years," Fox candidly admitted. "But I'm privileged to commit my time and energy to bringing everything I've got to help cure this disease."

Fox's comments come as the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research receives the prestigious Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award from the Lasker Foundation, honoring its pioneering contributions to neurological science and clinical advocacy. Since its launch in 2000, the organization has raised more than $3 billion to accelerate research, clinical trials, and therapeutic development.

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Fox explained that his dual identity—as an internationally recognized Hollywood star and an enduring patient—fuels his unwavering drive.

Although his condition has worsened over the years, Fox is still firmly committed to finding a cure ( VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

"[I knew] my name could attract attention to help us achieve our goals faster. But I also have this disease," he said. "I know the issues and I share my community's sense of urgency."

Calling the Lasker recognition "humbling," Fox made clear that the real credit belongs to the scientific community and the patients who inform the research every day.

Even as his symptoms progress, Fox expressed profound optimism regarding recent breakthroughs in biomarkers and targeted treatments.

His foundation is currently preparing a massive fundraising drive aiming to secure an additional $2.5 billion for therapeutic discovery.

"The Foundation's work is about driving toward a world without Parkinson's. We don't know exactly when it'll happen, but it will happen," Fox insisted.

"Science is hard. It's astronomically expensive. It takes time and collaboration."

Progress has continued thanks to the tireless work of researchers, with Fox himself openly praising the efforts of scientists (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pointing to the steady stream of advancements currently in the clinical pipeline, Fox emphasized that backing down is simply not an option.

"We're seeing more research breakthroughs every year, new drugs to help patients live well, and better tools to help scientists move faster," he said.

"It's heartening progress. And we're going to stay on it till the job is done."