Michael J. Fox issues defiant update on Parkinson's battle as health worsens
Home>Celebrity

Michael J. Fox issues defiant update on Parkinson's battle as health worsens

The Back to the Future star admitted living with Parkinson's has gotten harder, but vowed to bring "everything I've got" to find a cure.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Michael J Fox, Health, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: