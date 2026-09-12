Lady Gaga 'welcomes first child with fiancé Michael Polansky'

Lady Gaga appears to have achieved her wish of becoming a mother!

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, looks to have welcomed her first child with Michael Polansky. The celebrity couple, who are thought to have started dating in 2019, got engaged in 2024.

Pictures of the 'Paparazzi' hitmaker were obtained by Page Six where the 40-year-old could be seen carrying a small baby across her chest in a sling.

Gaga cut a casual figure in printed sweats and an oversized cardigan, with her hair tied up in a bun.

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Polanksy, who is tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist, was with her and was sporting a cap, hoody, shorts, and flip-flops.

The new parents were pictured taking a stroll in Northern California.

While the Grammy Award-winning singer has largely kept her romance with Polanksy, 42, out of the spotlight, she did lift the lid of her hopes of becoming a mom one day in an interview with The New York Times last year.

Lady Gaga and Michale Polanksy started dating in 2019 (Dave Benett/WireImage)

"I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it," Gaga admitted.

"The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most."

Elsewhere in the interview she gushed about Polanksy, describing him as having 'the most warm and kind disposition'.

Recalling meeting him for the first time, Gaga shared: "From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life. Yes, he was impressive, but the thing I cared about the most was he wanted to know about my family."

She added that finding her fiancé and being able to live the life that they do together is a 'big blessing'.

Gaga doubled down on her hopes of becoming a mom on The Stephen Colbert Show in October 2025.

She shared: "I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But, what I really want, is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope."

One of Gaga's last public appearances was back in May in LA (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gaga has been keep a low profile over the last few months. Her last public appearance was at The Grove in Los Angeles back in May for an event, says Page Six.

Apparently she has been enjoying being away from the spotlight for a while. A source close to the singer told the outlet: "She hasn’t really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22... she’s been laying low since the tour ended."

The MAYHEM Ball, which consisted of 86 shows across America and other parts of the globe, concluded in April.

UNILAD have approached reps for Gaga for comment.