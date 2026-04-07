Lady Gaga has expressed her deep regret and heartbreak over letting down her fans, after a doctor advised her to pull out of her latest tour performance due to an ongoing health complaint.

The singer had been due to perform for a third and final night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, but was sadly struck down by a severe respiratory infection which meant doctors had advised her to undertake strict rest instead.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the ‘Poker Face’ singer said: "I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show.”

“I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse.”

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Gaga pulled out of her latest performance in Montreal (Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The ‘Abracadabra’ singer then continued:"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down," Gaga wrote. "I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

Gaga had successfully played two nights already in Montreal on Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, and following the conclusion of her Canada leg, she is due to hit the US, with performances in Saint Paul, Minnesota and at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.

The singer is due to return to the US later this month (Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The tour originally kicked off back in February, with a string of performances in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Montreal, among other North American cities.

Yet her latest health setback isn’t the first time the star has been forced to reschedule her concert dates with Gaga just last month performing her rearranged show on March 13, Miami show, after having cancelled it back in September due to vocal strain.

Gaga announced the Monsters Ball tour in March 2025, after a sell out run in Singapore saw increased demand, the musician decided to ‘keep things going’ with a worldwide tour.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums — and honestly, I can’t wait,” she wrote at the time.

"This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters."



