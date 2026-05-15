Just when we thought we’d moved on from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, here comes part two.

In Drake’s long-awaited ICEMAN album, which dropped May 15, along with two other surprise records, Habibti and Maid Of Honour, the Canadian rapper, 39, appears to still have some big feelings about his friend-turned-rival, Kendrick Lamar.

“Damn who is this guy for real, hundred million streams vanished,” he said during Episode 4 of his ICEMAN livestream on YouTube, reports Complex. “What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don’t remember it going like that, I don’t remember one word of your raps,”

It prompted immediate online debate that he was referring to Lamar.

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Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The two have been squabbling for a few years now — with the battling culminating when Drake launched a defamation lawsuit against his own record label Universal Music Group for releasing 'Not Like Us,” Lamar's 2024 hit.

You’ll recall that, in the track, Lamar references Drake's 2021 album saying: "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.”

Last year, the internet agreed that Lamar won the battle following his 2025 Grammy sweep (he won five awards, including song of the year for 'Not Like Us') and his epic Super Bowl halftime show where he performed the diss track (in fabulous Celine boot cut jeans, we may add). Drake’s lawsuit was dismissed in October 2025.

Scenes from the bottom of the CN Tower as Drake's album ICEMAN is released. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Who else does Drake reportedly diss in his new album?

In ICEMAN, which the rapper unveiled with a takeover of the CN Tower in Toronto, Drake also appears to fire shots at some other famous faces, among them Basketball GOAT LeBron James.

"I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up," Drake raps on 'Make Them Remember'.

Another line in the song says: “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real one and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.” That first line is believed to reference James’ team changes throughout his career and also James attending Lamar’s concert in L.A.

James hasn’t responded to the comments.

There are also theories, reports Complex, that he calls out DJ Khaled. "Your people are still waiting for a ‘Free Palestine,’ but apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green,” Drake raps.

What else do we need to know about ICEMAN?

Other than we hope it slaps? It’s been a long time coming — Drake has been teasing the project since 2024, the name which is said to be a nod to Val Kilmer’s character in Top Gun. (Coincidence or not, the blockbuster is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend).